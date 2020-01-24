Analysts Expect Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearfield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Clearfield posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearfield will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearfield.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

CLFD stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 17,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,837. The company has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.55. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 5,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clearfield by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 65,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Clearfield by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Clearfield by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

