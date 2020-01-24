Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post ($1.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($1.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($7.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.33) to ($6.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.55) to ($4.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLVS shares. Evercore ISI lowered Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $5,512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 614.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 251,881 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth about $818,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 85.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 369,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 169,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,607,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. 251,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,875,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.13.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.