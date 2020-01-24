Analysts Expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.06 Million

Analysts expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) to announce $91.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.97 million and the highest is $91.21 million. Lovesac posted sales of $64.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $232.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.17 million to $232.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $295.18 million, with estimates ranging from $291.05 million to $301.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Lovesac’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,170.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $36,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,820.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,776 shares of company stock worth $600,104 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lovesac by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lovesac by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. 162,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,899. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

