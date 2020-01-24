Analysts Expect Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rimini Street an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 12,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $51,029.64. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 109,826 shares of company stock worth $1,069,975 in the last 90 days. 64.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rimini Street by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,316. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $357.20 million, a PE ratio of -57.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.13. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

