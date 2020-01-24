Analysts Set $37.17 Price Target for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Transcat’s rating score has improved by 11.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $37.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transcat an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Transcat stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. 2,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.61 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. Transcat has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.76 million during the quarter. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 1,477.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 343,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Transcat by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Transcat by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.