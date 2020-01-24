Analysts Set ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) PT at $37.94

Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.94.

ABM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE ABM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 11,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,184 shares of company stock valued at $357,070. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ABM Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

