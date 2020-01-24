Analysts Set Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Target Price at $66.88

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 295,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,550. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $561,803.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,454 shares of company stock valued at $10,007,534. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,002,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 60,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

