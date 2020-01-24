Analysts Set Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target at $6.17

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.17.

GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Get Gogo alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

GOGO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 411,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $465.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.