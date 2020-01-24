Analysts Set Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Target Price at GBX 1,141.50

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,086.67 ($14.29).

OCDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,073 ($14.11) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

LON:OCDO traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,318 ($17.34). The stock had a trading volume of 973,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 836.40 ($11.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,267.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,252.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.36.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

