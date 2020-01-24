Anglo American’s (AAUKF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of AAUKF opened at $28.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

