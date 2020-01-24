Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Antofagasta to a reduce rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 903.57 ($11.89).

Shares of ANTO traded up GBX 12.40 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 875.60 ($11.52). The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 931.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 891.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

