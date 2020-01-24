Apache (NYSE:APA) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.07% from the company’s previous close.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Apache stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. 200,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 1.95. Apache has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

