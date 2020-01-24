Apex Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, Apex has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $19,758.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003446 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,588,027 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.