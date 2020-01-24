Apex Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:APXTU) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:APXTU) dropped 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.60, approximately 4,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 93,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APXTU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,190,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,165,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,095,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primarily intends to focus its search on companies in the software and Internet technology industries.

