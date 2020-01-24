Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s 4th Largest Position

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.74 and a 12-month high of $319.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,399.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.97 and its 200-day moving average is $242.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

