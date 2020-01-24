Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.71.

NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 771,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,876. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

