Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Up 6.8%

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.78, 807,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 877,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 879.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 197,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $139,933.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,923.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 106,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $75,284.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,209 shares in the company, valued at $269,948.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,661 shares of company stock worth $219,648. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 48,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,991,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 231,206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 32.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 40.8% during the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,769,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 513,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

