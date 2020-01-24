ARC Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), approximately 2,079,405 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $20.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

About ARC Minerals (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. Its principal assets include the Kalaba copper-cobalt project covering an area of 1,000 square kilometers located in Zambia; and Misisi gold project comprising an area of 66 square kilometers of exploration license situated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

