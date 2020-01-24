ARC Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Shares of ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), approximately 2,079,405 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $20.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

About ARC Minerals (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. Its principal assets include the Kalaba copper-cobalt project covering an area of 1,000 square kilometers located in Zambia; and Misisi gold project comprising an area of 66 square kilometers of exploration license situated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit