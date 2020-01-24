ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €27.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MT. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.16 ($22.28).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

