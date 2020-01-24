Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arch Capital Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.99. 1,127,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,976. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,500,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

