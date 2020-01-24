Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of AR stock opened at C$1.71 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.46 and a 12-month high of C$2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $315.00 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$88.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

