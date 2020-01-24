Argyle Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,200 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after buying an additional 4,911,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after buying an additional 586,353 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $640,781,000 after buying an additional 4,887,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $184,392,000 after buying an additional 2,443,038 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,855,405 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $110,169,000 after buying an additional 488,477 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,235,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,696,404. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

