Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 382.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,748,000 after buying an additional 3,410,146 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $121,277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 8,673.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,776,000 after buying an additional 1,075,547 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 25.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,116,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,835,000 after purchasing an additional 752,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $34.35. 3,326,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,719,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

