Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up 1.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. 1,246,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,271. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

