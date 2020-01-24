Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. 2,368,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,987. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

