Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.14 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Ralph E. Faison purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae purchased 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,051.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 2,238.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 535,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

