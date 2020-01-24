Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $93.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AWI. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.55.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.35. The company had a trading volume of 329,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,332. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $106.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after acquiring an additional 216,655 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 73.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after acquiring an additional 200,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 64,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.