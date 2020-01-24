Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $108.22

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.22 and traded as high as $114.50. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 49,049 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 million and a PE ratio of 11.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.28.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Rita Dhut acquired 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £4,350.24 ($5,722.49).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.