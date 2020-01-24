Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $108.22

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.22 and traded as high as $114.50. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 49,049 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 million and a PE ratio of 11.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.28.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Rita Dhut acquired 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £4,350.24 ($5,722.49).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:AIE)

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit