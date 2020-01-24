ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASML had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML updated its Q1 2020

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $294.32 on Friday. ASML has a twelve month low of $167.29 and a twelve month high of $305.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.73.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

