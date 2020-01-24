ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.35. 19,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,318. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

