AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 262,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 106,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,715,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,848,000. 17.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. 253,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,830. The company has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.