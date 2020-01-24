AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Dougherty & Co

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet cut AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

AstroNova stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,369. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $90.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AstroNova news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,087.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

