Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.99

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.96. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 4,252 shares traded.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ASUR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Randall Waterfield sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $132,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,350 shares of company stock worth $4,977,344. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asure Software stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.43% of Asure Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
Asure Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASUR)
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.
