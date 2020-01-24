Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.99

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.96. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 4,252 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASUR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Asure Software Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Randall Waterfield sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $132,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,350 shares of company stock worth $4,977,344. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asure Software stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.43% of Asure Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

