Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on Atlassian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $11.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,807,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.27. Atlassian has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

