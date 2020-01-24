Aurora (AOA) Hits Market Cap of $10.07 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and CoinEgg. Aurora has a market cap of $10.07 million and $1.17 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

