Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 688 ($9.05) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 604 ($7.95).

Several other research firms have also commented on AUTO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group to an add rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 572.64 ($7.53).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 601 ($7.91) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 579.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 545.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 26.95. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 442.90 ($5.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.