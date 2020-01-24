Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.45

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 28249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $500.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.26. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,576.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 5,033.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,945 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 304,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.