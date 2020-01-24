Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.45

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 28249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $500.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 5,033.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,945 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 304,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTL)
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
