Automotive Finco (CVE:AFCC) Shares Down 1.2%

Automotive Finco Corp (CVE:AFCC)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.71, 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16, a current ratio of 61.08 and a quick ratio of 61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 million and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.71.

Automotive Finco Company Profile (CVE:AFCC)

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Finco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Finco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.