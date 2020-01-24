Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Major Shareholder Andera Partners Sells 164,739 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $5,190,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Andera Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Andera Partners sold 135,261 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $4,266,131.94.

On Friday, November 22nd, Andera Partners sold 300,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $6,222,000.00.

AXNX opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of -1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXNX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2,133.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 241,234 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 114.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

