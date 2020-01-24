Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Director Jean-Charles Potvin Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Director Jean-Charles Potvin bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768,658 shares in the company, valued at C$1,120,549.63.

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock opened at C$1.44 on Friday. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00.

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 24th. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.29 million for the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

