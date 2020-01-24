Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €77.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.25 ($77.03).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €63.09 ($73.36) on Monday. Basf has a 12-month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12-month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

