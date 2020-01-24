Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Boosted by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.53.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $134.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $186.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

