Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Buys £11,700 in Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Anne Drinkwater purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,390.69).

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 259 ($3.41) on Friday. Balfour Beatty plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 257.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 231.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 337 ($4.43).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

