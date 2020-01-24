Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 3,691.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,325 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,404,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,286,000 after acquiring an additional 703,830 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,197,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ball by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,738,000 after buying an additional 399,441 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Vertical Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

