BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BANF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BANF stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other news, insider John Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

