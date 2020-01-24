Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Bank First National has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE BFC opened at $66.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59. Bank First National has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $76.90.

In other news, Director Michael G. Ansay sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $313,317.75.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

