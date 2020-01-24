Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Decreased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bank of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $523,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,938,584. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

