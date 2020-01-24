Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

BOCH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

BOCH stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 299,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

