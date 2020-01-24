Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE:BK opened at $47.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

