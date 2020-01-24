Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $53.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an accumulate rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,956. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

